Weatherford Horseshoe Club hosts Halloween Special

The Weatherford High School Horseshoe Club hosted their Halloween Special Horseshoe Tournament Oct. 30
It was full of ringers and close games, but in the end two students claimed the trophies.
The main event was the tournament gold and Kyle Simmons was named champion while Colby Robledo finished as the runner-up.
Three winners also took home T-shirts, including Robledo, Simmons and Ori Benabou.
The next tournament will be the Money Ball, with cash prizes awarded. First place will win $25, second will win $20, third $15 and fourth $10.
Any WHS students interesting in participating should contact WHS construction teacher Chris Eagleston.
