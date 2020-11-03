Weatherford Horseshoe Club hosts Halloween Tournament

The Weatherford Horseshoe Club hosted a spooky Halloween special fun day for the pitchers in Texas Saturday at Love Street Park’s Noon Lions Ringer Alley.
Sanctioned by the Texas Horseshoe Pitching Association, the winners of each of the three brackets received a corn hole set. All profits ($280) were to be used for the scholarship fund of the THPA.
The Weatherford Club decided that half of the entry fee would be used to help the youth in the organization to further their education after graduation.
Pitchers from Amarillo, Killeen, Brownwood and places in between saw outstanding competition. Each of the three brackets had a playoff game to decide the winners.
The winner of the Class A bracket was Weatherford’s Gary Lively, winner of Class B was Carolyn Hulen and winner of Class C was Weatherford’s Chad Spitzer.
Three more Weatherford members filled out the runner-up slots, with John Allison finishing as the Class A runner-up, Chris Robledo as Class B runner-up and Tony Ritchey as Class C’s runner-up.
