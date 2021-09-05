The Weatherford Horseshoe Club hosted the latest THPA tournament at Love Street Park’s Noon Lions Ringer Alley.
In Class A competition, Danny Patterson finished first, Oscar Talamantez finished second and Ed Posey finished third.
In Class B, Cody Ashmore finished first, Gary Hively finished second and Ricky Lindsey took third.
Class C saw Steve Fuhrmann finish first, Chris Robledo finish second and Gaylon Schilling finish third.
In Class D, Ashlyn Luster took first, Tony Ritchey took second and Gary Horton finished third.
Richard Pope took first in Class E, Dan Ratliff finished second and Scott Gibson took third.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.