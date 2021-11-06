Halloween weekend held something more than ghosts and goblins — an old-fashioned horseshoe tournament hosted by the local Weatherford Horseshoe Club.
The “Halloween Special” saw four winners claimed in four different brackets.
Class A — 30-foot winner was Danny Patterson, a four-time state champion, with club member Gary Hively coming in second.
Class A — 40-foot winner was Ed Posey, a two-time state champion, with Mark Stevenson coming in second.
Class B winner was club member Coy Ray. Club member Chad Spitzer came in second.
Class C winner was Garry Jackson, with Carl Lincoln coming in second.
The next tournament is Nov. 13, a “Patch and Cash,” at Noon Lions Ringer Alley in Love Street Park.
