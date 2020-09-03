Weatherford hospital renames and rebrands

Officials at Weatherford Rehabilitation Hospital unveiled a new name and logo this week. The new hospital name is ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford.
The name reflects the hospital's association with ClearSky Health, a national rehabilitative healthcare provider. The design of the hospital's new logo includes a butterfly, which symbolizes transformation.
"The new hospital name and logo better describe who we are and what we do," Brian Abraham, Regional CEO of ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford, said. "The new logo reflects the care we provide at our hospital, as we help patients transform from dependence to independence in their lives."
ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford is a 26-bed inpatient hospital that provides specialized rehabilitative services to patients living with disabling injuries or illnesses such as strokes, brain injuries, hip fractures, spinal injuries, Parkinson's disease, multiple sclerosis or other debilitating events. The facility is located at 703 Eureka St. in Weatherford.
"The hospital joined ClearSky Health a little over a year ago," Abraham said. "This helped us to strengthen our ability to positively impact the community. We've been provided additional resources, expertise, and support to help us continue to improve the specialized rehabilitative services we offer."
ClearSky Rehabilitation Hospital of Weatherford offers physical, occupational, and speech therapy; rehabilitative nursing, case management, respiratory therapy, dietary services, orthotic and prosthetic services, wound care management, and other specialized care. The hospital has treated more than 1,600 patients since opening in 2015.
