Although the maintenance and operations rate was increased, Weatherford ISD adopted an overall tax rate of $1.32 per $100 valuation, a decrease from $1.34, Monday night.
“Weatherford Independent School District adopted a tax rate that will raise more taxes for maintenance and operations than last year’s tax rate. The tax rate will effectively be raised by 9.56 percent and will raise taxes for maintenance and operations on a $100,000 home by approximately $116,” according to a statement from the district. “However, the overall tax rate for Weatherford ISD — comprised of both Interest & Sinking and Maintenance & Operations — was lowered from $1.34735 to $1.3272. Over a two-year period, the Weatherford ISD board of trustees has lowered the overall tax rate by more than $0.12.”
The interest and sinking rate was adopted at 27.9 cents per $100 valuation.
“There is an increase in our tax rate only because of the valuations,” WISD Board President Mike Guest said. “We are reducing the tax rate by 2 cents, so it’s a tax reduction from us but the valuations is an issue that would be done at the Parker County Appraisal District.”
The WISD board of trustees also unanimously approved the 2020-21 budget.
“We are estimating [maintenance and operations] revenues to be $83,746,848, which is an increase of $1,062,285. For the expenditures, we’re projecting $83,746,848, which is an increase of $3,726,519,” WISD Assistant Superintendent of Business and Finance Lori Boswell said. “This is largely due to the additional positions that were approved by the board as well as the salary increase approved by the board.”
For the interest and sinking fund, which is used to pay off debt, revenue is projected at approximately $14.47 million, a decrease of $33.4 million, and expenditures projected at about $11.3 million, a decrease of $36.5 million. Projected revenue for the child nutrition fund is about $2.7 million, a decrease of $205,119, and expenditures are projected at the same amount of $2.7 million, a decrease of $216,119.
“We’re estimating total revenue for all adopted funds to be approximately $100,932,099 and expenditures for all adopted funds to be $97,779,607,” Boswell said.
