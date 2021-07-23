Weatherford ISD is proud to announce the recipients of the prestigious 2021 Distinguished Alumnus and Service Awards and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees.
Established in 1998, the Distinguished Alumnus Award is the highest honor given to a Weatherford High School graduate. The Distinguished Service award is the highest honor given to a former WISD employee or school board member.
2021 Distinguished Alumnus Award recipients include:
• Jasper Mallory, Class of 1937 (awarded posthumously)
• Alvin Meyer, Ph.D., P.E., Class of 1955 (awarded posthumously)
• Julie Terry Emmitt, Class of 1976
Distinguished Service recipient:
• Dr. Nita Ellis, former teacher and administrator, 1977-2015
The Weatherford High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee was created in 2004 with a mission to recognize athletes and coaches who have made outstanding contributions to the Weatherford High School athletic program.
2021 Athletic Hall of Fame inductees include:
• David McKeown, Class of 1966
• Tyler Luttrell, Class of 2006
• The 1979-1980 “Blue Magic” Basketball Team coached by Harold Scott
The 2021 Ex-Student Award recipients and Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will be honored in a combined ceremony at the Weatherford High School Durant Auditorium on Saturday, Sept. 18. A reception honoring these individuals will begin at 9 a.m. followed by a recognition ceremony at 10 a.m. The event is free to attend; reservations are not required.
