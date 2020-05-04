Weatherford ISD is mourning the loss of one of its own after the passing of faculty member Sam Shirley.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce services for Sam Shirley, a social studies teacher and JV coach for baseball and football," WISD said in a statement released Sunday. "This is an incredibly sad time for our high school family and for our students who had Mr. Shirley as a teacher or coach.

Friends identified Shirley, 25, as the victim of a drowning incident Friday afternoon at Lake Arrowhead, according to news outlets in Texoma.

Shirley, a stand out in football, baseball and track at Holliday High School near Wichita Falls, spent time as an assistant coach at Iowa Park before joining Weatherford last season.

A visitation has been scheduled for Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A funeral service will be held Thursday at 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls.

Per a statement from WISD, "the family has requested that any of his friends or colleagues that come to the service wear Roo Blue in his honor."

