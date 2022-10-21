As part of a safety initiative for intruder detection, a Weatherford ISD campus had its first safety audit recently.
The results are part of a statewide process through the Texas School Safety Center in the wake of mass school shootings, including Uvalde.
WISD Superintendent Beau Rees said the way the process goes is an auditor pulls up on a campus, with no forewarning.
"He discretely pulls up, away from the main entrance, gets out and checks three exterior doors," Rees said. "Then they go to the office, they identify themselves, and we call [Director of Safety and Security] James Saint."
From there, Saint and the auditor walk the entire building, the superintendent said, checking every exterior door was part of the process.
"We passed that with glowing colors," Rees said.
There is also an internal audit to make sure interior doors are kept locked as well. Rees said campus security officers and principals check them frequently.
As part of the district's policy to keep all classroom doors locked while students are inside, the auditor also checks these, picking out eight random classroom doors.
Rees expressed his appreciation to staff for their vigilance and safety efforts, which was echoed by board Secretary Adam Feriend.
"As someone who has kids in the schools, I think about it often," he said.
