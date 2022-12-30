Weatherford ISD the recipient of three state career and tech grants

Weatherford ISD will receive more than $615,000 in grants through the governor’s office for career and technical education.
Gov. Greg Abbott Wednesday announced 152 Jobs and Education for Texans grants totalling more than $54 million through the Texas Workforce Commission to public community, state and technical colleges, school districts and open-enrollment charter schools. The grants will be used to purchase necessary equipment to establish or expand career and technical education programs that offer students the opportunity to earn a license, certificate or post-secondary degree in fields like nursing, welding, automotive repair and dentistry.
WISD’s first grant, in the amount of $337,354, is to help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 298 students and provide training for first-line supervisors in mechanics, installers and repairers. A second grant, for $151,813, will help purchase and install equipment to initially serve 225 students and provide training for bus and truck mechanics and diesel engine specialists. The third grant, at $129,341, will go toward equipment to initially serve and train 647 students in the occupation of food service manager.
“Texas continues to cultivate a highly-skilled, diverse workforce through major investments in career and technical education training programs for our students,” said Abbott. “Through this over $54 million in job training grants, more Texans will have the opportunity to pursue good-paying jobs in high-demand careers across the state. Texas is the land of economic opportunity, and I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their ongoing efforts to ensure that our students can grow and thrive in our state’s booming economy.”
TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel said it is critical to proactively commit resources to ensure Texans are ready to meet high-demand workforce needs.
“JET grants represent an important investment by TWC to provide training opportunities for the high demand jobs of both the present and future,” he said.
Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature and approved by the governor each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts and open-enrollment charter schools. Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. Through the action of the 87th Legislature and in partnership with the Texas Education Agency, TWC was allocated an additional $50 million to provide grants to eligible applicants in FY 2022.
The JET Advisory Board was established to assist TWC in administering these grants. For more information on the JET Program, visit the JET homepage or email jetgrants@twc.texas.gov.
For a full list of grant recipients, visit https://gov.texas.gov/.
