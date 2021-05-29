Weatherford Kiwanis present Tom DeBeauford Scholarship

Erik Rodriguez was the recipient of this year’s Tom DeBeauford Scholarship, presented by the Kiwanis Club of Weatherford.
Rodriguez has been a model student in the High School Equivalency class. He first tested for placement in the English as a Second Language class but scored high enough to be placed directly into the HSE class. Even though English is not his primary language, he accelerated quickly within the program.
In addition to completing his GED, he also participated in a Weatherboard College Workforce Education Program and earned a certificate in distribution and logistics management while at the same time maintaining perfect attendance and grades in HSE.
Rodriguez is currently working with a career navigator to map out his academic and career path.
Because of his humanitarian beliefs and work, DeBeauford was honored by Kiwanis with a scholarship in his name.
The scholarship is granted to an adult learner seeking to continue his or her education and lifelong learning.
Suzanne Nottingham and John Beverung of the GED program/adult education and literacy department at Weatherford ISD accompanied Rodriguez to the meeting for his recognition.
