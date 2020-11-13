Weatherford man charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child

A Parker County grand jury indicted Michael Lynn Elliott, 49, of Weatherford, on Nov. 5 on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child by sexual contact.
On Feb. 12, a Parker County Sheriff’s Office investigator watched a forensic interview with a 14-year-old female at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County, according to the probable cause affidavit. During the interview the female made an outcry of inappropriate sexual contact by Elliott on more than one occasion in 2017 at a residence in Springtown.
The 14-year-old said Elliott would come into her bedroom, show her pornography and touch her in a sexual manner, according to the affidavit. This occurred multiple times and always the same way.
“Initially, the defendant denied any sexual contact with the victim. However, as the interview progressed, the defendant stated that he could not remember if he touched the victim,” according to the affidavit. “The defendant said he sometimes can’t remember when he drinks alcohol in excess. The defendant said he would apologize to the victim.”
Elliott was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail on Sept. 6, where he remains held on a $50,000 bond.
“Mr. Elliott is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child and indecency with a child. If convicted of these charges, he faces sentences of five to 99 years or life and two to 20 years in prison, respectively, as well as a fine of up to $10,000 on each,” Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “If convicted, he will also be required to submit to lifetimes sex offender registration.”
Others indicted on Nov. 5 include:
• Stephanie Nicole Beard, prohibited substance/item in a correctional facility.
• Amy Dian Bedinger, injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.
• Tristyn James Boone, assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.
• Antonio Bossi, III, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Justin Allen Brown, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Paige Alexys Browning, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Korrina Lee Cantu, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jose Cedillo, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• James Lloyd Covey, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Brian Andrew Dunaway, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Tyana Leah French, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Markanthony Nieto Hernandez, deadly conduct discharge of firearm.
• Steven Kyle Hicks, assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.
• Levi Allen Joles, theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions.
• David Lechuga, assault of a family member with a previous conviction.
• Shawn Edward Mantia, possession of a controlled substance.
• Nathaniel Wade Massie, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Gonzalo Moraxtitla, assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.
• Adrian Alecander Sanchez, delivery of marijuana, more than one-fourth an ounce, less than five pounds, and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• John Collier Sexton, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
• Daniel Wayne Simmons, continuous violence against the family.
• Randy Lynn Soto, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Ethan Tyler Thompson, assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.
• Kimberly Rose Williams, injury to child/elderly/disabled with intent of bodily injury.
• Brandon R. Woodyard, assault of family/household member by impending breath/circulation.
• Oscar Gonzales, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Shelley Renee Greenfield, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Sarah Snow Greenwood, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Samuel Hudson, assault of family/household member by impeding breath/circulation.
• Megan Marie Jacobs, possession of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams, and unlicensed possession of a firearm by a felon.
• Tina Lynne Johnson, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Landon Bryce Loving, unauthorized use of a vehicle.
• Maria Del Rosario Meza, driving while intoxicated with a child under the age of 15.
• Blake Thomas Montgomery, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Jimmy Lee Ogle, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 1 gram, less than 4 grams.
• Matthew Stevan Rico, two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child and two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact.
• Tristen Daniel Wayne Ritchey, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000, and theft of a firearm.
• Kevin Michael Smith, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Jackie Ray Tamplen, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
• Bryan Leo Williams, possession of a controlled substance, less than 1 gram.
