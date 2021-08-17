Weatherford man indicted on sexual assault, sexual assault of a child charges

WEATHERFORD — A Weatherford teen was indicted earlier this month, on three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual assault of a child, by a Parker County grand jury.
Christiayn Bryan Thorton, 19, faces two to 20 years in prison and a fine not to exceed $10,000 if convicted on any of the four counts, Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain said. “In Texas, a conviction for sexual assault also requires the convicted person to register as a sex offender for the rest of their life.”
Weatherford police responded to a call of possible sexual abuse of a child in October 2020, after being contacted by Child Protective Services, who received a report from a school counselor regarding a girl who had been sexually assaulted a year prior and who now had suicidal thoughts from it, according to the probable cause affidavit.
In an interview with police, the girl said she had been drinking at a party and she and her friends decided to a room upstairs and watch a movie, according to the affidavit.
“[The girl] said while watching the movie, she noticed Christiayn began to move closer to her” and “put a blanket over her,” according to the affidavit. “[The girl] advised when she noticed Christiayn would move closer she would move away from him, but [he] was able to get next to her and he began to touch her.”
The girl reported that she told him to stop, and that other subjects in the room began to wake up, and there was no other incident through the night.
During an interview with other witnesses from the party, another girl provided police with the names of two other girls who claimed they had been sexually assaulted by Thornton, according to the affidavit.
A forensic interview was conducted in June 2021 with another juvenile female, who stated that during the coronavirus break (2020), Thornton would touch her over and under the clothing and not stop when she told him to stop, according to a probable cause affidavit.
On another occasion, Thornton “put all his body weight on her where she could not move” and began touching her and “asked her to do it with him.”
The girl said she was able to get away from him and eventually ran away from the house.
Thornton has also been charged with sexual assault of a child stemming from allegations in Palo Pinto County in September 2020 involving a 12-year-old girl.
During an interview with the Palo Pinto County Children’s Alliance Center, the girl made an outcry of sexual assault at a friend’s house in Mineral Wells, claiming Thornton “held her down and penetrated [her],” according to a probable cause affidavit. “[The girl] allegedly confessed to telling Christiayn she was 14 or 15 years of age prior to the incident.”
The girl’s friend told police she confronted Thornton, who initially confessed to having sex with the girl but later retracted his statement, according to the affidavit.
Others indicted by a Parker County grand jury Aug. 5 include:
• Jose Alejandro Aguila, obstruction or retaliation.
• Gala Lynn Barber, two counts of sexual assault of a child.
• Brittany Leaann Beck, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Chad Andrew Caldwell, assault on a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.
• Colby Ryan Carman, sexual abuse of child continuous.
• Colby Ryan Carman, indecency with a child sexual contact.
• Colby Ryan Carman, sexual assault of a child.
• Caleb Wayne Cox, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Emmanuel D Creales, driving while intoxicated w/ child under 15.
• Kelly Leann Fugate, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Matthew Dean Gannon, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Michael Adam Garcia, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jesus Gomez-Patino, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Randy Andrew Griffin, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Faith Alexandra Hamilton, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Patrick OMalley Hanson, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Anthony Wayne Hollis II, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 gram.
• Jason Eli Langley, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Lonnie Ray Lyons, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jensen Mariah McCormick, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Russell Patrick McGee, escape.
• Heather Nicole Morris, fraudulent use or possession of identifying info.
• Garrett Glenn Norton, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Danny Layne Oder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
• Eric Michael Parkhurst, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Socorro Patino Renteria, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Crystal Gale Puckett, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Crystal Gale Puckett, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.
• Darren Matthew Robson, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Michael Lynn Spigelmyer, sexual abuse of child continuous.
• Michael Lynn Spigelmyer, indecency with a child sexual contact.
• Taylor Neal Whorton, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Jennie Wilson, aggravated sexual assault of a child.
• Jennie Wilson, indecency with a child sexual contact.
• Justin Larry Ball, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Nicholas Karl Baumgartner, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Bobby Shane Blair, tamper/fabricate physical evidence.
• David Scott Bland, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Scott Michael Burgin, credit/debit card abuse elderly.
• Brock Curtis Coleman, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Brock Curtis Coleman, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Nicholas Royce Cuoco, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Scott Eric Ford, evading arrest or detention with vehicle.
• Michael Angel Gonzalez, possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone.
• William Headrick, driving while intoxicated/open container third or more.
• Jason Lynn Hernandez, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Daquan Markieth Hicks, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Daquan Markieth Hicks, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• Daquan Markieth Hicks, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Ronnie Wayne Holland, driving while intoxicated third or more.
• Megan Marie Jacobs, possession of a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 200 grams.
• Tracy Liane Klein, hindering apprehension or prosecution of a known felon.
• Rachel Ritchie, assault on a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.
• Paul Dwayne Satterfield, theft of property, more than $2,500, less than $30,000.
• Donald Allen Shields, sex offender’s duty to register annually.
• James Keith Simpson, assault on a family/household member by impeding breath or circulation.
• U’Ryan Jaycee Soloman, manufacture or delivery or a controlled substance, more than 4 grams, less than 400 grams.
• U’Ryan Jaycee Soloman, possession of a controlled substance, more than a gram, less than 4 grams.
• Robert Lynn Spivey, driving while intoxicated, third or more.
• Stephen Patric Streller, assault on a family/household member with previous conviction.
• Julie Ann Teague, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Roy Quentin Thomas, assault on a public servant.
• Cassandra Renee Vera, possession of a controlled substance, less than a gram.
• Christopher John Yarbro, driving while intoxicated with child under 15.
