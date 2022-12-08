Weatherford man one of six to earn championship berth in Ultimate Bullfighting World Finals

FORT WORTH — During the third day of competition for the 2022 Ultimate Bullfighting World Finals in Fort Worth, at the iconic Cowtown Coliseum, six of the nation's best freestyle bullfighters advanced to Championship Saturday of the seven-day event which will crown the 2022 UBF World Champion.
Tucker Lane (Oak Grove, Missouri), Chance Moorman (Lytle, Texas), Colby Lindsey (Calvert City, Kentucky), Justin Martin (Weatherford), Dylan Idleman (Madill, Oklahoma) and Sam Marical (Ada, Oklahoma) remain in the hunt for the prestigious title and accompanying $25,000 bonus.
In freestyle bullfighting, a bullfighter competes for 60 seconds against a fighting bull predominantly of Spanish descent in an effort to score points for maneuvers performed during the one-minute competition. Unlike traditional bullfighting, the animals are not harmed. Bullfighters are judged solely on their ability to perform gravity-defying acrobatic stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit.
The showdown between pool play winners began with a head-to-head battle between Lane and Zek Smith (Folkston, Georgia). While Smith was unable to keep pace with his bovine athlete opponent, Lane delivered an impressive sets of fakes and rounds, and despite briefly tripping, he finished his fight strong to advance 85-83.5.
Round 2 was headlined by world No. 1 and 2020 UBF World Champion Moorman taking on Jacorey Golden (Houston, Mississippi). Moorman registered a technically smooth fight, showcasing a "mercy roll," to defeat Golden 86-85 and keep his hopes alive of becoming the first-ever two-time UBF World Champion.
Lindsey began the third round of showdowns in electric fashion, jumping his bull as soon as he entered the arena to earn an 86-point score overall. Roper Rich (Eaton, Colorado) was unable to log a score when he was involved in a nasty wreck with one of Lights Out Fighting Bulls top animal athletes.
Martin upset reigning World Champion Knox Dunn (Slaughter, Louisiana) in the four matchup, advancing by a score of 89.5-87.5. Dunn was uncharacteristically driven to the fence by his bull three times, however Martin shined as he came back with a vengeance after being hooked early in his fight.
In the penultimate head-to-head meeting Idleman advanced after outscoring fellow Oklahoman Dekevis Jordan (Madill, Oklahoma) by a slim 0.5 points, 88.5-88.
The electric day of competition concluded with an intense showdown between Marical and Noah Krepps(Jasper, Arkansas). Both earned an 85.5-point score leading the tie to be broken by the individual fighter score. Rookie Marical's smooth effort, despite getting hooked, outscored Krepps', which featured him fighting the bull close to the center gate, 43.5-42.5 earning him the final direct beth to Championship Saturday.
Lane, Moorman, Lindsey, Martin, Idleman and Marical return to the arena on Saturday, December 10 when they take on the six fighters who will advance via the second chance bracket.
Despite not automatically advancing, Smith, Golden, Rich, Dunn, Jordan and Krepps will have a renewed opportunity at being crowned the 2022 UBF World Champion on Dec. 9 when they compete in the second round of the second-chance bracket.
The 2022 UBF World Finals continue Thursday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m. CT with the first round of the second chance bracket including those fighters who did not advance from Pool A and Pool B. Those bullfighters are: Westlee Jones (Payson, Utah), Colton Orcutt (Kersey, Colorado), Jake England (Como, Mississippi), Trenton Ross (Jackson, Wyoming), Brock Bowman (Barnsdall, Oklahoma), Johnny Sagars (Harrison, Arkansas), Greg Howard (Dozier, Alabama), Wagner Miqueline (Zacarias, Brazil), Cy Ferguson (Boyd, Texas), Clay Moore (Belen, New Mexico), Cache Dunn (Waurika, Oklahoma) and Ryan Fizer (Comanche, Texas).
Tickets for the 2022 UBF World Finals are still available and can be purchased at CowtownColiseum.com and PBR.com, or through PBR Customer Service by phone at 1-800-732-1727.
For more information about how to attend the 2022 UBF World Finals at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, visit PBR.com.
About Ultimate Bullfighters: UBF is a league that promotes the sport of freestyle bullfighting. The UBF tour showcases the best talent in the game with over 100 active athletes on its roster that represent 25 different states and three different countries. Focusing on high-end content and action-packed productions, the UBF positions itself at the top of the western sports entertainment market and brings a fresh new look at action sports as a whole. With social media consumption at an all-time high, UBF is in a prime position for growth, exposure, and expansion.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.