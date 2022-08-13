Weatherford maternity ministry expanding to Mineral Wells

MINERAL WELLS — A free maternity ministry in its 30th year serving Weatherford is expanding to Mineral Wells.
Grace House Pregnancy Center Mineral Wells is inviting the public to its grand opening at noon on Monday. The facility is at 400 SE First St., four blocks east of Oak Avenue (U.S. 281).
“We’re excited for the opportunity to cross over to Mineral Wells,” Grace House Ministries Executive Director Charley Rickey said. “We’re just excited to be part of the community and offer these services. And I hope folks will come and be a part of it. We need volunteers.”
Established in Weatherford in 1993, Grace House offers free maternal care under two programs.
Its Pregnancy Center helps prepare women embarked on a pregnancy for motherhood — offering pregnancy testing, education on breastfeeding, infant CPR, courses on teen parenting and a mothers support group.
The Options Clinic focuses on women experiencing unplanned pregnancies, offering pregnancy consultation, adoption education and referral along with referrals to medical and social services.
“In Mineral Wells, we’ll be both in one location,” Rickey said. “Our target is folks who find themselves in an unplanned pregnancy situation … so they have alternatives to abortion.
“If they choose to place (a baby) for adoption, we want to get them connected with a credible adoption organization.”
The nonprofit, faith-based ministry operates chiefly on local donations and does not take any government funds. It is nearly all volunteer.
Rickey said the Mineral Wells facility succeeds the Cocoon Pregnancy Resource Center, which has been in the Palo Pinto Baptist Association office under the guidance of Christy Dorr.
“She’s still affiliated and supports what’s going on,” Rickey said of Dorr.
Rickey said the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling overturning women’s right to abort a pregnancy could lower the number of unplanned pregnancies.
“My anticipation is there will be somewhat of a decrease in risky behavior,” he said. “Because folks won’t say, ‘I can just have an abortion if I get pregnant.’ I anticipate in Texas there will be decisions that lead to fewer unplanned pregnancies.”
He said the rate of unplanned pregnancies in the Weatherford area has held “relatively steady” in recent years, neither rising nor dropping.
Rickey said Grace House has been in touch with Palo Pinto General Hospital in Mineral Wells through its community resources director, Sibyl Rogers.
He also said both locations are seeking volunteers. Specific volunteer opportunities — from helping in the office, to mentoring to teaching parenting and other life skills — are described on the ministry’s website.
That address is ghmtx.com, click on ‘About Us’ at the top of the page.
