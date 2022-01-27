Weatherford multifamily planned development to come back before council

WEATHERFORD — Weatherford city council members and the developers of a proposed multifamily facility off Bethel Road plan to meet again after the city opted to move forward with a developer's agreement for the project.
The 200-unit Bethel Place, developed by Trulife Communities, would be located at the southwest corner of BB Fielder and Bethel roads. The property is currently zoned agricultural, and developers requested an amendment to the city's General Plan and a zoning change to R3 multifamily residential.
"This is our first planned unit development, so it's a little more complicated than a typical rezone request," Director of Development and Neighborhood Services Kaleb Kentner told council members.
At Kentner's recommendation, the council ultimately voted to move forward with a developer's agreement, which will be brought back to the Feb. 22 meeting for possible approval.
Bethel Place is described as a modern cottage-style residence in a community layout, including 40 one-bedroom duplexes, 80 two-bedroom cottage homes, 34 three-bedroom cottage homes and 46 three-bedroom multifamily buildings in various configurations. Walking patios will connect individual residences to community parking areas and amenities, including a community room/detached clubhouse, pool, fitness center, playground equipment, paved trails, a pickleball court and more.
About 44 percent of parking has carports — the city's minimum standard is 60 percent — and 24 percent are enclosed garages.
"We put a lot of thought and work into this," TruLife CEO Matt Farris said. "We're here to bring a great community to Weatherford, not only a great real estate product but true community programs and ways to give back to residents.
"We intend to be long-term holders and have community coordinators living on site."
Farris's development partner Patrick Pine noted this product is different than anything in the city currently.
"Having a lower density option with more green space enables people to interact with each other and still have their own property," he said, adding that roughly 60 percent of the units are one story and most of those on the first floor have a fenced-in backyard and covered porch.
Following a public hearing during which no one spoke, Mayor Pro Tem Heidi Wilder expressed concern over zoning it with a planned development overlay, which would essentially be "there for life."
Kentner said the council's greatest authority is with the zoning.
"If you zone something with a PD overlay, they're agreeing to this 50-page ordinance and it's everything they have to follow and do," he said. "If someone bought [the property], they would have to follow those as well or they'd have to come back to the planning commission and change that."
Wilder also expressed concern over the amendment relating to a 50-foot setback from the arterial street, noting that adjusting it to 25 feet would be "setting a precedence."
Councilman Kevin Cleveland suggested taking the numbers out of it and understanding the why.
"Being able to see where the setback would affect that, and maybe an explanation as to why we requested that 50 feet and the negative outcome [of amending it], I think would help us make a better decision on that item," he said.
"I don't disagree ... but we're eating away with that little by little," Wilder replied.
Councilman Matt Ticzkus said he's concerned with the traffic in the area, particularly in the mornings and afternoons during school hours.
Kentner said the developer had originally requested multiple access points on Bethel, but "based on our plans and existing conditions, that was not going to be possible or adequate."
The development would have three main gates, and a fourth for emergency use only.
"There will have to be improvements to Bethel, including turn lanes," Kentner said. "We know that during the school year we have stacking already beyond their proposed entrance."
City Engineer Bill Smith said they have reviewed a traffic impact analysis, and there are a couple of issues that need to be addressed, including the intersection of Interstate 20 and Bethel Road.
The Texas Department of Transportation has plans to widen Bethel and install signals, but the project could take years.
"The developer will have to either construct or participate in some program" to have those signals installed, Smith said.
Mayor Paul Paschall questioned whether other developments with a higher traffic impact, including the nearby Westover Village Estates, were required to participate to update road and intersection conditions.
Kentner said they had not, adding that the city has "changed how we're looking at developments in a more holistic view than we've ever done before."
Cleveland called it a "pretty unique project" with a lot of potential.
"Some of its strengths are also its weaknesses," he said. "That large of a property controlled by one individual — it either succeeds or fails as a whole."
Council members agreed that a developer agreement, and tabling the item until next month, would give staff time to prepare and work with developers on the agreement so the city would have assurances and specifics documented for all parties.
Councilman Jeff Robinson said one of his concerns was about the number of multifamily projects that are already in progress, questioning the neighborhood behind the planned development and how the homeowners would feel.
"How well-advertised has this been to the neighbors and the homeowners' associations behind it?" he asked. "Are we going to wind up with a lot of upset people from there?"
Kentner said the developers did meet with homeowners and HOAs, and city staff met the minimum notification process with property owners, adding that the developer did make some modifications following discussions with property owners.
City Manager James Hotopp suggested a future joint session with P&Z and the council to go over multifamily units that have been built and are planned, to "be sure we're not becoming oversaturated."
When asked about his ability to execute the project, Farris told council they have put a lot of time and money into it and want to build a "showcase development."
"We will execute," he said, adding that they were planning to close on Feb. 19, but now most likely will March 14.
During Tuesday's meeting, council also:
• Unanimously voted to deny a preliminary plat extension for Hidden Lake Estates. The 90-day extension would have given the applicant until May 26.
Wilder said she was leery of granting the extension because Hidden Lakes "has been around for a long time."
The master plat for Hidden Lake, a 104-lot townhome development in two phases, was approved in September 2019. The preliminary plat for Phase 1 was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission on Feb. 12, 2020 and by the city council on Feb. 25, 2020, subject to five conditions of approval.
Hotopp said the applicant had noted the impact of COVID-19 as one of the issues, but council and staff did not express any confidence that the issues would be resolved in 90 days.
• Heard a Fiscal Year 2021 and FY 22 First Quarter report by Director of Finance Dawn Brooks.
• Heard an update from Director of Public Safety Lance Arnold on the progress of the new public safety building, which is proposed to have a grand opening in September.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.