Weatherford native supports the next generation of U.S. Naval Aviation Warfighters

CORPUS CHRISTI — A Weatherford native is serving in the U.S. Navy supporting the training of naval aviation personnel and air operations.
Petty Officer 2nd Class Sebastian Sedlak joined the Navy seven years ago.
“I joined the Navy to help sick and injured people,” said Sedlak. “I’m always eager to help a person in need.”
Skills and values learned in the Navy are similar to those found in Weatherford.
“Growing up in Weatherford, taught me to work hard and make people smile,” said Sedlak.
Sedlak serves as a hospital corpsman with Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Unit (NMRTU) Corpus Christi, Texas. NMRTU Corpus Christi provides outpatient medical care to active duty military personnel, military retirees and their family members.
“My job is to train other sailors in life-saving medical skills,” said Sedlak. “I’m a field corpsman by trade. I teach the corpsmen better healthcare for the local community, including the aviation community on base.”
The air training program focuses on the increased complexity of today’s aircraft. After successfully completing the rigorous program, naval aviators earn their coveted “Wings of Gold.”
After graduation, pilots continue their training to learn how to fly a specific aircraft, such as the Navy’s F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter attack jet, the F-35 Lightning strike fighter jet or the SH-60 Seahawk helicopter. These aircraft take off from and land on Navy aircraft carriers at sea.
Navy aircraft carriers are designed for a 50-year service life. When the air wing is embarked, the ship carries more than 70 attack fighter jets, helicopters and other aircraft, all of which take off from and land aboard the carrier at sea. With more than 5,000 sailors serving aboard, the aircraft carrier is a self-contained mobile airport.
Aircraft carriers are often the first response to a global crisis because of their ability to operate freely in international waters anywhere on the world’s oceans.
Since USS Langley’s commissioning 100 years ago, the nation’s aircraft carriers and embarked carrier air wings have projected power, sustained sea control, bolstered deterrence, provided humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and maintained enduring commitments worldwide.
“The aircraft carrier is our U.S. Navy’s centerpiece, our flagship, and a constant reminder to the rest of the world of our enduring maritime presence and influence,” said Rear Adm. James P. Downey, USN, Program Executive Officer (PEO) Aircraft Carriers. “These ships touch every part of our Navy’s mission to project power, ensure sea control, and deter our adversaries.”
With more than 90 percent of all trade traveling by sea, and 95 percent of the world’s international phone and internet traffic carried through fiber optic cables lying on the ocean floor, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity and security of the United States is directly linked to ready sailors and a strong Navy.
“Maintaining the world’s best Navy is an investment in the security and prosperity of the United States, as well as the stability of our world,” said Adm. Mike Gilday, Chief of Naval Operations. “The U.S. Navy—forward deployed and integrated with all elements of national power—deters conflict, strengthens our alliances and partnerships, and guarantees free and open access to the world’s oceans. As the United States responds to the security environment through integrated deterrence, our Navy must continue to deploy forward and campaign with a ready, capable, combat-credible fleet.”
Serving in the Navy means Sedlak is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.
“The Navy is instrumental in maintaining the security of our coasts and protecting the ideals of freedom and democracy,” said Sedlak.
Sedlak has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.
“I’m most proud of previously serving in the Marine Corps Infantry,” said Sedlak. “I enjoy the camaraderie and the heritage of the Marine Corps. It gave me a sense of purpose with my brother-in-arms.”
As Sedlak and other sailors continue to perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the United States Navy.
“Serving in the Navy gives me a sense of purpose that I am doing good around the world,” said Sedlak.
Sedlak is grateful to loved ones back home for helping make a Navy career possible.
“I’d like to thank my father, John Sedlak, for instilling in me a sense of pride and supporting me throughout my military career,” added Sedlak.
