Weatherford nurse earns national certification

Jamie Inman, director of Nursing at Weatherford Rehabilitation Hospital, recently earned the Certified Rehabilitation Registered Nurse certification. Nurses who achieve this credential demonstrate knowledge, experience, and commitment to excellence in providing comprehensive care to individuals with physical disabilities and chronic illnesses.
“I earned the certification because I want to keep up with the latest medical treatment and techniques in the rehabilitative setting,” Inman said. “I’ve been in the nursing field for 36 years, but there’s always something new to learn. I want to stay abreast of the latest medical developments to help ensure that my patients receive the best possible care that I can provide. It’s rewarding to watch a patient succeed against all odds and return to a productive life after experiencing a debilitating event.”
To earn the CRRN designation, Inman met clinical practice requirements in rehabilitation nursing and passed an exam that confirmed her extensive knowledge in the field. The exam covered the scope of rehabilitation nursing practice including models and theories; functional health patterns such as theories, physiology, assessment, standards of care, and interventions in individuals with injury, chronic illness, and disability across the lifespan; function of the rehabilitation team; community re-entry; and legislative, economic, ethical and legal issues.
Inman has worked at Weatherford Rehabilitation Hospital for more than three years. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing and master’s degree in healthcare administration from Bellevue University in Bellevue, Nebraska. She earned a registered nursing degree from the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Inman is a member of the national and local Association of Rehabilitation Nurses and the North Texas Organization of Nurse Executives.
