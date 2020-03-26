To help ensure the health and safety of its patients, caregivers, colleagues and community members, Weatherford Rehabilitation Hospital has suspended patient visitations.
“We apologize for the inconvenience, but our patients’ safety is first and foremost,” CEO Bob Ward said. “We recognize that outside support is a vital part of our patients’ rehabilitation, and that visitor restrictions may be difficult for everyone involved. We are still encouraging visits, but through virtual means. This makes it safer for everyone.”
Ward encourages individuals to visit patients through virtual applications such as FaceTime, Skype or Google Duo. Each patient has been assigned a staff member who will help coordinate visiting efforts if needed. Individuals also may call the hospital’s main phone number at 682-803-0100 for assistance.
“We want to ensure that the hospital is following all federal and state guidelines to keep our patients and their families safe,” Ward says. “We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation in the matter.”
