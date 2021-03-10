Weatherford Place 2 City Councilmember Jeff Robinson began a discussion Tuesday night about the need of additional funding for the Weatherford Public Library.
Over the years, the Parker County commissioners court has approved $40,000 in funding annually to the Weatherford Public Library, with that amount increasing to $51,000 this fiscal year. However, the library’s budget is more than $1 million annually, Robinson said.
“I think the issue that I have is that it may be that that’s all the county can afford at this point — I would certainly like to see that amount go up — but there is a clause in [the contract] that says if we accept the $51,000, then the county residents have to be given the exact privileges of the citizens of Weatherford,” he said.
Director of Library Services Chris Accardo said he ran the numbers Monday and 53.8% of library users are outside of the city limits and that number has stayed between a range of 52% to 55% in years past.
“The issue to me is the citizens of Weatherford pay just over 48 cents per $100 valuation of property tax but on top of that, the residents of the city of Weatherford pay over 28 cents of county taxes and that’s the same rate that the county residents pay,” Robinson said. “But the residents of the county don’t pay any city taxes, obviously.”
Robinson gave an example that if the city required a $50 annual fee for nonresidents and a lesser annual fee for residents outside of the city limits, it wouldn’t be the same privilege that Weatherford residents get, but a better rate than non-residents.
“I’m up for ideas, but we’re here to represent the citizens of Weatherford and I think that it’s not a good deal for the citizens of Weatherford the way it is right now,” he said.
Place 1 Councilmember Heidi Wilder agreed with Robinson, adding that a “well-versed conversation with the [county] judge would be advantageous.
“We need a substantial raise in the amount we receive from the county to continue library services,” she said.
Place 3 Councilmember Matt Ticzkus reminded the council that everyone is currently in the midst of a pandemic that has been difficult economically for all residents.
“I’m torn on this because you want to say they ought to be paying their fair share for the library, but I think there’s a part that says we need to be good neighbors as well,” he said. “What does that look like? Maybe it is getting more revenue out of it but in the end, we want people to use the library and we want to increase literacy in our community.”
Robinson said he understood what Ticzkus was saying but that neighbors need to reciprocate. He added that before the city signs the contract with the county, council could see if the county would strike the clause.
“Maybe we table it tonight and have [Accardo] come back to us at the next meeting with some facts and figures about the potential dollars that it would generate and maybe some recommendations for a library card for county residents,” Robinson said.
The council took no action on the interlocal agreement with Parker County so that additional funding options can be reviewed.
Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall said the city will give the county an opportunity to reevaluate the funding they’re presenting, or have them strike a particular clause from the contract that’s being proposed to allow Weatherford to consider making up the revenue through a potential charge to residents outside of the city limits.
“In life you often receive what you accept and we have to make sure that what we accept and agree to is fair to our taxpayers,” Paschall said. “This has been discussed before I was on council and it’s still being discussed so I think it’s a positive step moving forward to continue discussions.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.