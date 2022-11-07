Weatherford resident honored for civic engagement

When you ask Anita Henslee about her passions, she's quick with an answer: human rights, civil rights, equality and equity and justice.
"At the same time, I think it's just as balanced when it comes to my passion for reaching out to the disadvantaged and meeting community — and individual — needs," she said. "My objective is to find some need that's not being met, that's not as popular or that people just don't think about."
The Weatherford resident has put those passions to work in a variety of ways, and was nominated — and awarded — for them recently through the Tarleton State University College of Liberal and Fine Arts with the Civic Engagement Award, bestowed on those with outstanding leadership and service in public advocacy and in efforts related to the function and strengthening of democracy.
"I nominated Anita for the 2022 Civic Engagement Award because she epitomizes everything it stands for," said Dr. Deborah Liles, a friend and assistant professor and W.K. Gordon Chair of Texas History for Tarleton State. "From her unceasing efforts to improve our community and help others live better lives, to registering voters and taking a stand against social injustice, Ms. Henslee demonstrates the necessity and utility of civic engagement."
Henslee got her start in political activism during her teenage years.
"I grew up in the 60s, so politics and civil rights were a big thing back then," she said.
After taking time off to raise her family, she jumped back in, working the office and becoming a voter registrar through the Parker County Democratic Party.
"My personal goal has been to inspire and motivate our younger generations to be involved in our political processes through education and voting," Henslee said. "Having been an election worker as well as registering voters, I have a good understanding or our election processes and how important is it to practice the responsibility, rights and privilege of voting in our country."
In June of 2020, she attended a protest in Aledo following the death of George Floyd, a Black man murdered by a Minneapolis police officer. Through that, she became acquainted with other residents, including those of the Parker County Progressives, a group advocating for social progress and the relocation of the Confederate statue in downtown Weatherford.
Henslee was present for the massive protest that took place on the courthouse lawn in July of 2020, where hundreds gathered, then clashed, over the statue.
"After July 25... I thought we had come much further than that," she said of racism in the community and throughout the nation. "I've met some good people, and I've met some terrible people."
Henslee became well acquainted with the Crawford and Gray families, many of whom spearheaded the protests on the square over the statue. Their ancestors were the inspiration behind a docu-film, which premiered in August, about the lynching of a Black man in Parker County in 1864.
"That really motivated me to learn, to educate myself and help them educate other people about real history and why African Americans feel the way they do," she said.
While she's not shy about standing on a courthouse lawn to have a Confederate statue removed, she's just as likely to be out there for any other issue she feels is morally right.
"I don't represent anyone or any group," she said. "I work with groups and I may lead groups of people from these organizations, but I don't represent anyone."
Her community outreach efforts have spanned from collecting new face masks for those in need to a Pick a Book, Pack a Snack book drive for local youth at area parks.
"The face mask drive really kicked things off in a big way and I started thinking, how many other needs are not being met?" she said.
After talking with a representative with Center of Hope, she learned of their need for candy for an Easter egg event for children and set out designating and collecting.
"I had boxes and boxes of candy all over my house," she said.
When the local animal shelter reached out with a list of needs, Henslee jumped on Amazon to create a Wishlist, collecting items that were later dropped off at the shelter.
She's quick to comment on the "overwhelming" number of donations from people in the community and outside of it, as well as support from leaders in the Progressives, Parker County Texas Democratic Women, the Parker County NAACP and the Parker County Active Democrats in addition to numerous individual volunteers.
When first approached about her nomination for the COLFA award, Henslee's initial reaction was an adamant no.
"I didn't want it. But because of some of the people that have been a part of what I had done, they talked me into it," she said. "They said, 'This is for all of us that were a part of that, Ms. Anita, so you need to accept it.'"
Going forward, Henslee undoubtedly will continue her march toward equal rights, social justice and education on those topics and more.
"The only award I would love to have is to see some of the changes, to stand and say, 'Look, this is pure racism and we're not standing for it anymore,'" she said. "It's got to come to a stop, regardless of what political party you support. Black people, those of Asian descent, Middle Eastern, all kinds of people — they all need to be treated fairly.
"If you quit dealing with people and just say, 'Well, they're racist and I can't change them' and you walk away, then they're never going to have a chance to learn anything different."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.