Four Weatherford residents spoke out Tuesday night requesting that the Weatherford city council and mayor take the lead in the relocation of the Confederate monument, which sits on the Parker County Courthouse lawn.
“We came here a couple of months ago and I was here when the city council made their declaration that there’d be a timeline on the statue. I think that we can’t stand on that anymore. There’s some miscommunication between the city and county right now,” said Tony Crawford, who — along with James Gray — has led protests for the relocation of the statue. “We have an opportunity to get this done and everybody sit at the table and get this done together, and I think it’s being missed.
"The county is not doing their job and the city can help us get that done. We’re asking for your help.”
On July 28 following a large protest that took place three days prior, the Weatherford city council and Mayor Paul Paschall formally requested that Parker County leaders set a date-action plan for the relocation of the Confederate statue.
“Regardless of the complexity, county leaders must develop a solution and implement a plan to relocate the statue from the city of Weatherford, which happens to be in Parker County,” Paschall said at the July 28 city council meeting. “This is not an issue that the city of Weatherford has the ability or the authority to resolve. At this time with the full support of the city council, as the mayor of Weatherford, Texas, I formally request that County Judge Pat Deen and the commissioners court publicly approve a date-certain action plan with the [United] Daughters of the Confederacy so that the statue can be relocated.”
But at a meeting of the commissioners court on July 30, there was a unanimous vote to leave the Confederate monument where it stands.
“[Deen] answered your request with a very passive-aggressive, cowardly move to vote in agreement with the commissioners to not insist that this vulgar symbol of hatred and intimidation be removed. This is no surprise to me coming from Judge Deen — he does not have strong character and does not exhibit the ability to lead,” resident Carmen Chapa said at Tuesday’s meeting. “That begs the question: Will you? Will you lead this much-needed removal?"
Chapa said she has a son that attends the Weatherford ninth grade campus.
"He’s charming, he’s intelligent, empathetic, curious, friendly, very lovable, but upon first glance, you don’t see all those attributes," she said. "What you do see is that he’s black.
“I’m appealing to any dignity that can be found on the bench where you sit currently. Do something, do more because I personally will not accept anything less.”
Resident Eddie Burnett said some refer to attempts to move the statue to an appropriate location as trying to destroy or erase history.
“Both statements are untrue. We have neither called for the destruction of the statue nor to erase history — and let me say we can’t erase history anyway. That’s merely a tired talking point,” Burnett said. “The statue represents an immoral part and period of American history. To leave it in place makes us complacent in its representation. I’m asking the city and the county to work together to move the statue and thereby begin to heal a 400-year-old crime against humanity.”
Marilyn Moore said has stood with the Crawford and Gray family in their protests.
“Mayor Paschall and fellow councilmen, you have the ability to relocate the Confederate statue to a more appropriate and respectful place. You have a chance to make history in our small town by choosing to honor the wishes of a family whose ancestors were enslaved right here in Parker County,” Moore said. “This town was established by slave owners — the first mayor and councilman owned and treated people like property. That was their history and I think it’s time to be a part of history for this town that future generations can look back on with pride. The ball is in your court now, it’s all up to you how history unfolds.”
Protests for removal of the Confederate monument have been a somewhat common occurrence, with the most recent taking place on Dec. 12.
The residents spoke during the “citizen comments” portion of Tuesday’s city council meeting and the council was not allowed to address their concerns.
