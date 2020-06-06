On the summer solstice and the day with the most light, June 20, Weatherford and surrounding area residents will join advocates across the world to participate in “The Longest Day” to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice. Together, they will use their creativity and passion to raise critical funds and awareness to advance Alzheimer’s Association care, support and research programs. The event coincides with Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month in June.
This year, given the COVID-19 crisis, many The Longest Day participants will choose to support the event “virtually” through “at-home” and “social-distance” activities — including biking, hiking, playing bridge, knitting and more — to shine a light on the more than 5 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and the more than 16 million family members and friends providing care and support.
“Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease and it’s so important to educate ourselves about the disease. One in three seniors will die with Alzheimer’s or some form of dementia and it touches almost every family,” says Audrey Kwik, Program Director with the Alzheimer’s Association. “We tend to focus a lot on our physical health, but there are things we can do each and every day to protect our brain health.”
Kwik says that regular cardiovascular exercise, quitting smoking and eating a healthy and balanced diet are just a few of the ways to keep your brain healthy.
“You should also keep learning, keep your brain active, and continue to do the simple things, like wearing a helmet when you bicycle,” Kwik said.
This year, with so many physical distancing measures in place, simply being active has become a popular theme for local The Longest Day events.
“Weatherford even has some of the youngest The Longest Day participants,” Sarah Ethridge, The Longest Day manager with the Alzheimer’s Association, said. “Six-year-old Emma Geehan is taking part with her little brother, Alex, who is only three. They are finding ways to be active for the entire month for The Longest Day in memory of their great-grandmother, Mabel Connel. Mabel’s son, E.A. Connel owns Mr. C Food Stores in Weatherford — he is Emma and Alex’s grandfather.”
Emma says her participation in The Longest Day is personal.
“My great-grandma had it and I don’t want my mommy to get Alzheimer’s,” she said.
Plans are also continuing to move forward for the upcoming Weatherford Walk to End Alzheimer’s, set for Oct. 10.
Jessica Mulcahy, Alzheimer’s Association walk manager, said Weatherford’s support is crucial to the mission of the Alzheimer’s Association.
“Weatherford has been the steady heartbeat of our support in Parker County for decades. It’s not just the individuals and families affected by this disease that rally behind our cause here but their neighbors, shop owners, healthcare providers, city officials and students.”
Weatherford Walk to End Alzheimer’s Chair Dorothy Anderson said Weatherford is more than just another community to fight Alzheimer’s.
“They are a family,” she said. “They are #TrueTexas, and it’s an absolute honor to stand by them and with them to continue to raise the funds and awareness needed to find a cure for this terrible disease.”
Anyone looking to participate or get more information can visit alz.org/thelongestday for more information and register for an activity meaningful to them.
