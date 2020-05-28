The city of Weatherford revised its ordinance pertaining to junk and abandoned vehicles to be in compliance with state law as well as simplify the interpretation for residents.
The Weatherford city council unanimously approved the revision at Tuesday night’s meeting.
“The purpose of this revision is to bring our ordinance into compliance with state law, simplify the ordinance for the general public, streamline the process for enforcement and to establish coordinated enforcement efforts as directed by the council,” Weatherford Director of Development and Neighborhood Services Kaleb Kentner said. “The ordinance provides clarification as it pertains to junk vehicles as a public nuisance as stated in state law. The current ordinance was simplified and rearranged for ease of reading and interpretation. This will allow staff and code enforcement and the police department to work together in addressing the concerns of junk and abandoned vehicles in our community in a more cohesive and efficient manner.”
According to the ordinance, a vehicle determined to be a junked vehicle, including a part of a junked vehicle, that is visible any time of the year from a public place or public right of way is detrimental to the safety and welfare of the public, tends to reduce the value of private property, invites vandalism, creates a fire hazard, is an attractive nuisance creating a hazard to the health and safety of minors, produces urban blight adverse to the maintenance and continuing development of municipalities and is a public nuisance.
Place 4 Council Member Kevin Cleveland said he been asked by a resident to what degree enforcement officers are allowed on private property to examine vehicles.
“That authority is given by the state statutes in allowing code enforcement officers to be able to go look at the VIN number or if a tag is visible. Our standard operating procedure will be that they will go and knock on the door if there’s a home available and we will contact the owners and let them know why we’re there, and request to be able to look at that,” Kentner said. “It’s just for us to be able to notify the proper owner because these cars may be abandoned on someone else’s property, so we have to send the notifications to the owners of those vehicles as required by state law.”
Kentner said the revision does not speed up the process.
“This is actually a very long and tedious process. We have to show that a car has been on private property for 30 days,” Kentner said. “We do have air photos — those are admissible and usable — to help us expedite some of those issues..”
For more details about the revised junked and abandoned vehicles ordinance, visit the city of Weatherford’s website at weatherfordtx.gov.
