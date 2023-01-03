FORT WORTH — Two Weatherford cutters came away with top prizes at the 2022 National Cutting Horse Association World Finals.
Weatherford’s Corrie Rousey and her horse Dual Prime Time nabbed the 2022 Unlimited World Championship, while Matt Gaines rode away with the $25,000 Novice World Championship aboard Purdy Hot Pistol.
Dual Prime Time is an 8-year-old gelding owned by Rousey.
In the first round, the pair marked a 222 to earn a second-place finish. They came back in the second round and marked a 220 to secure a third-place finish which gave them a composite score of 442. This composite score added an additional $3,369.05 to the pair’s well-established lead and solidified their world championship with $65,047.11 in total earnings.
“He’s been quirky; he’s been fun; he’s been difficult,” said Rousey of Dual Prime Time. “He’s so good in the show pen, but you have to learn what works and what doesn’t [work] for him.”
Purdy Hot Pistol is a 7-year-old gelding owned by Rock Creek Cutting Horses.
In the first round, Purdy Hot and Gaines marked a 219 to earn a second-place finish. They came back in the second round and marked an electric 228 to secure the top spot, as well as a composite score of 447. The pair came into the show with a slight lead, but with their finals earning of $3,981.59, they solidified their world championship with $88,151.69 in total earnings.
“He’s just one of those horses that can go fast and stop hard,” Gaines said of Purdy Hot Pistol. “He’s really bright. I had no intentions of trying to win the world on him, but he just kept getting better and better, and I kept winning on him.”
The 2022 NCHA World Finals presented by Dual Smart Rey was held in the Watt Arena at the Will Rogers Memorial Center in Fort Worth, ending on Dec. 3. To learn more about the National Cutting Horse Association, including upcoming events, visit nchacutting.com.
