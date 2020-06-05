Weatherford sailor celebrates Shavuot at sea

ATLANTIC OCEAN — A Weatherford sailor had the rare opportunity to celebrate the Shavuot holiday while at sea aboard the aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) May 29.
Lt. Kristina Goldstein was one of several crew members who came together to participate in the religious service.
“One half of my family is Jewish and I am trying to rebuild my connection with them,” Goldstein, a deck department division officer.
The service included prayer, meditation, hymns and a rare opportunity to read from a more than 300-year-old Torah, which dates back to 1703.
“This was monumental to me because I have not read or participated any type of service that involved a Torah for a very long time. It brought back a lot of childhood memories and it was enlightening, that I can still have a connection with the religion.”
The Torah was provided to the carrier in honor of 33rd President Harry S. Truman and in appreciation for Truman’s decision to recognize the newly formed state of Israel on May 14, 1948. It is one of the last recovered from the Lithuanian Holocaust and is expected to remain aboard for the next 28 years.
“I think it is very important and allows you to fulfill your spiritual side, mind body and soul,” said Goldstein.
Many pieces of Sailors’ daily lives on a deployed aircraft carrier are out of the ordinary, uncertain or high stress. One way to propagate a sense of normalcy is to carry on traditions and observe religious rituals as part of their busy weekly routine.
The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG) remains at sea in the Atlantic as a certified carrier strike group force ready for tasking in order to protect the crew from the risks posed by COVID-19, following their successful deployment to the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of operation. Keeping HSTCSG at sea in U.S. 2nd Fleet, in the sustainment phase of OFRP, allows the ship to maintain a high level of readiness during the global COVID-19 pandemic
