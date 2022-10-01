West Fork at Weatherford is having a concert to raise money for Parkinson’s awareness with one of their residents as the top star who is a recording artist, Keith Longbotham. The special event will be at 2 p.m. Oct. 3 at 980 Hilltop Drive, Weatherford, TX 76086.
Keith, who has been a Nashville musician, has been battling Parkinson’s since he was 52. The 70-year-old shares that he has enough memories to last his own lifetime and many more.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.