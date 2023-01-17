WEATHERFORD — West Fork at Weatherford’s Doris Johnson experienced a “miracle moment” last week when the Glenview Baptist Church Ukulele Band performed at her senior living community.
Johnson had managed the band and sang with them for 20 years at their church. The band also made a picture book for her and presented it to her during the event.
Johnson has volunteered for many years with several organizations. After being widowed at the young age of 51, she remarried and started the next chapter of her life with Gil Johnson in 1989. She had been a very involved member at Victory Baptist Church.
After marrying Gil, she continued her volunteer work at Glenview Baptist Church. Her talents included working with the children through the AWANAS program (a world-wide nonprofit ministry focused on providing Bible-based evangelism and discipleship solutions for ages 2-18), teaching a lady’s Bible class, visiting those in the hospital and working with the prison ministry and Angel Tree programs.
She accompanied the pastor and others to Russia after the wall was torn down on three different occasions. Her hospital visitations grew to becoming the director of the homebound ministry. She would gather teams to visit those GC members who could no longer attend in person.
While not an original member of the Glenview Ukulele Band and Hallelujah Chorus, Johnson was a faithful member for almost 20 years. She assisted Pastor Baw with scheduling and working with the various facilities for their performances.
Johnson, known by many as “Granny,” also led a Bible study on Tuesday nights where anyone from six to 20 years old could gather for burgers, Bible study and games. She touched many lives in many ways.
