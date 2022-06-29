Weatherford to begin search for new city attorney

WEATHERFORD — Weatherford city council members Tuesday night gave the go-ahead to conduct a search for a new city attorney.
The unanimous vote, giving authorization to City Manager James Hotopp, came after Ed Zellers and his wife, Cathy, were recognized for 37 years of serving the city.
The Zellers have served the county since opening their practice in 1983, from which point they have continued to serve the city under their Zellers & Zellers law firm.
In August of 2009, Ed Zellers gave notice of his resignation to continue "in our private practice in a thriving and growing Weatherford," according to a previous Weatherford Democrat article. Later that year, the council reevaluated hiring a full-time attorney and asked Zellers & Zellers to continue serving the city.
Ed, a third generation Weatherford resident and WHS graduate, graduated from Saint Mary’s Law School in 1979, and soon after, returned to his hometown to build his own legal practice with his wife and partner. Cathy Zellers graduated second in her class from Saint Mary’s Law School in 1983 and after a year as briefing attorney for the Second Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, she began practicing family law in Parker County with her husband.
Weatherford Mayor Paul Paschall, in recognizing the couple Tuesday night, called them "people of wise counsel. They've worked under seven mayors, worked with nine city managers and trained every one of them, I can promise you that."
The council approved Taylor Olson Adkins Sralla & Elam, LLP to serve as legal counsel from July 1 until a new city attorney is named.
