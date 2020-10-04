Weatherford toddler to compete at state pageant

Weatherford’s Addison Brown recently competed in the Our Little Miss pageant, winning the 0-2 years age bracket.
Brown will complete at the state competition in Killeen Nov. 6-8 and could advance from there to the world competition.
Brown enjoys being outside, playing in the dirt and doing everything her big brother, Riley, 4, does. Her favorite food is pickles and her favorite show is Peppa Pig. When she grows up, Addie wants to be a super potato, said her father, Bill Brown.
