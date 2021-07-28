WEATHERFORD — Wednesday morning was remarkably muggy, but several local youth were oblivious to that. Instead, they steadily practiced full swims and starts at Weatherford's Cherry Park Pool, in preparation for the 2021 Summer Games of Texas.
Around 30 swimmers, members of the Weatherford Wild Swim Team, are headed to Corpus Christi after qualifying for the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation competition, which features 13 sports and roughly 10,000 athletes from around the state.
Weatherford Wild, coached by Matt and Tif Williams, will have swimmers from age 7 up to 18 competing, who advanced after performances at the Region 4 Championship in Decatur earlier this month.
Qualifiers included Kade Burlison, Kody Burlison, Cullen Costello, Cole Cox, Katie Cox, Zach Edwards, Abbie Farber, Hannah Farber, Noah Farber, Rachel Farbar, Brayden Fisher, Harrison Gentry, Max Gentry, Carson Goff, Michael Goff, Charlie Hixson, Izy Hixson, Cheslee Jesperson, Emma Kechnie, Colt Kennedy, Abbie Lane, Corbin Lane, Sydney Nelson, Trey Nelson, Michael Spillers, Eli Vanzant, Sydney Vidal, Nocah Wagnon, Cooper Wimberley and Matt Williams.
