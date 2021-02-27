Texas Roadhouse in Weatherford is now hiring for all full and part-time positions. Construction began earlier this year and the 7,400 square-foot restaurant, at 201 W. Interstate 20, is scheduled to open in mid-April for dining and to-go.
The new restaurant will employ a staff of 207. Those interested in employment can apply online at apply.texasroadhouse.com
The restaurant will be open from 4 to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday.
Based in Louisville, Kentucky, Texas Roadhouse opened its doors in 1993 and has more than 611 locations in 49 states and 10 countries. The family-friendly restaurant is famous for hand-cut steaks, made-from-scratch sides, fresh-baked bread, and a lively atmosphere. For more information, visit www.texasroadhouse.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.