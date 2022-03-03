Weekend conditions to bring elevated wildfire danger

WEATHERFORD — This weekend, conditions will be right for elevated wildfire danger in North Texas as a cold front moves towards the region, expected to bring high winds and low humidity over areas of dried fuels.
The moisture the area received last week has largely dried out after several days of hot and dry conditions, leaving large areas of dry fuels that are available for fires to occur in. The highest areas of concern at this time are west of Highway 281 but everything west of Interstate 35 will be subject to higher threat of wildfires, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, which is closely monitoring the situation and potential forecasts to ensure agencies are prepared for what may occur in North Texas or across the entire state.
"Any wildfire that ignites in dormant, cured grasses may spread rapidly due to the expected high wind speeds," said Texas A&M Forest Service Predictive Services Department Head Brad Smith. "These wildfires may be more resistant to firefighters' suppression efforts."
To prepare for this weekend, all of the local Texas A&M Forest Service offices will be staffing all weekend and have an increased number of resources to support them. In Mineral Wells, a Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System strike team and five fire engines will support the TAMFS Task Force, which will be staffing four dozers. There will be an additional strike team of dozers positioned along with the McGregor TAMFS Task Force in Waco and several air resources staged around the state, including three single engine air tankers in Mineral Wells and a Type 3 Helicopter based in Greenville.
"The alignment of dormant vegetation and warm, dry conditions with increased winds have produced some of the largest and most destructive wildfires in Texas' history," Texas A&M Forest Service Fire Chief Wes Moorehead said. "Wildfires that ignite under these conditions may be difficult for firefighters to control and pose a threat to public safety. We encourage our cooperators and all Texans to be prepared and listen to warnings from local officials."
Anyone living in the areas of concern should consider making evacuation preparations to ensure their safety in the event of a wildfire near their area this weekend.
Prepare multiple evacuation routes in case one is compromised by heavy smoke.
Listen to local officials and, if necessary, evacuate early to get yourself out of harm's way.
Assemble a go-kit that can be grabbed easily and includes the following items:
• Supplies for both people and pets.
• Prescription medications or other necessary medical equipment.
• Papers and important documents such as insurance and identification documents.
• Personal needs including food, water, clothing, money and a first aid kit.
• Priceless items such as photos, family heirlooms and any other irreplaceable or valuable items.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.