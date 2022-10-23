WFD, State Farm partner up for Fire Prevention Week

The Weatherford Fire Department is teaming up with State Farm and the National Fire Protection Association to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Fire Won’t Wait. Plan Your Escape.”
This year’s campaign ran Oct. 9-15, and worked to educate everyone about simple but important steps they can take to keep themselves and those around them safe.
“Today’s homes burn faster than ever,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of the Outreach and Advocacy division at NFPA. “In a typical home fire, you may have as little as two minutes (or even less time) to safely escape from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Your ability to get out depends on early warning from working smoke alarms and advance planning.”
The Weatherford Fire Department and local State Farm Agent Lindsay Ellis encouraged all residents to actively support fire prevention by developing and practicing a home escape plan with all members of their household. Ellis recently donated an NFPA Fire Prevention Week kit to the fire department. The kit includes activities and information for children and adults, providing age-appropriate messages about home fire safety and prevention.
“Fire safety education isn’t just for school children,” she said. “Fire presents real risk to all of us, making it important for every member of the community to take these messages seriously and put them into action.”
The fire department shared the following safety tips to participate in this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign and its focus on home escape planning and practice:
• Make sure your home escape plan meets the needs of all your family members, including those with sensory or physical disabilities.
• Smoke alarms should be installed inside every sleeping room, outside each separate sleeping area, and on every level of your home. Smoke alarms should be interconnected so when one sounds, they all sound.
• Know at least two ways out of every room, if possible. Make sure all doors and windows open easily.
• Have an outside meeting place a safe distance from your home where everyone should meet.
• Practice your home fire drill at least twice a year with everyone in the household, including guests. Practice at least once during the day and at night.
For more information about Fire Prevention Week, visit www.fpw.org.
