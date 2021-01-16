W'ford Rotary to hold drive-thru pancake supper

The Weatherford Rotary Club is set to host its 65th Annual Pancake Supper on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, but it will look a little different with this year’s event being a drive-thru only event at Heritage Park. From 4 to 7 p.m., guests will be able to drive up and pick-up a delicious pancake supper. Weatherford Rotary Club is working with the City of Weatherford to make sure this event will be COVID “friendly” with social distancing measures in place, including all meals pre-packaged in to-go boxes.
This supper, along with the customary raffle, supports Rotary’s largest youth scholarship fundraiser event of the year. This year will have an online silent auction and raffle live on Facebook with custom themed baskets for participants to bid on.
Tickets are $5 in advance or $8 at the drive-thru and may be purchased from any Weatherford Rotary club member or at the Weatherford Chamber of Commerce office.
For more information, visit the Weatherford Rotary page on Facebook or www.WeatherfordRotary.org.
To donate silent auction/gift basket items, contact Weatherford Rotary Club Past President Peggy Hutton at 817-613-6146 or phutton@weatherford-chamber.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.