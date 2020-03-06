In honor of their 50th anniversary, the Weatherford High School Class of 1969 raised money to help students at their alma mater.
Class member Lela Morris said class members were asked to donate $69 for this cause, and in total, they raised $4,761.
“We wanted it to be specifically to help students that are low-income, and we knew that there’s a homeless problem that we were just amazed about,” Morris said. “We wanted to help make sure that it went to students who could use a little helping hand.”
Morris said the group met with Weatherford ISD Student Services Executive Director Lynn Pool, who suggested that the group buy Walmart gift cards for the counselors to distribute to students in need. The class donated 25 gift cards for $20 each last month.
“We just wanted to give back in something,” Morris said. “We all enjoyed our time at Weatherford High School, and we love the place and just wanted to do something for the students that are there now.”
Students in need are identified by teachers or counselors, and the counseling team meets before distributing the gift cards to make sure a student cannot access other avenues of help since the number of gift cards are limited, WHS Lead Counselor Valerie Roper said. The gift cards allow students to make specific purchases based on their needs, like gas, clothing or items for an infant if they have one.
“It was such a generous thing for them to do,” Roper said. “It’s such a great way to give back to the community because we do have a lot of kids with very specific needs that may or may not qualify for any other resources that might be available in the community, so this has really just empowered the counselors to be able to help those kids and pass on to those kids the kindness of the Class of ‘69.”
About three of the gift cards have been given out so far since the counselors received them a few weeks ago, Roper said. The counseling office is tracking the types of needs that students have.
Morris said the class will continue to resupply WHS with more gift cards until the money is depleted. The class also offered to help with prom expenses if needs could be identified.
“We challenged following classes to maybe do the same thing to keep the gifts going,” Morris said.
