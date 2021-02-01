WHS graduate and author gains two Newbery Honors

Author Christina Soontornvat made history recently with two of her books receiving prestigious honors.
Soontornvat, a 1998 graduate of Weatherford High School, was awarded two Newbery Honors for her children’s books, “A Wish in the Dark” and “All Thirteen: The Incredible Cave Rescue of the Thai Boys’ Soccer Team.”
“All Thirteen,” a non-fiction, was recognized for its “superb narrative writing,” according to the American Library Association. “Soontornvat skillfully describes the dramatic real-life rescue of the Thai Boys’ soccer team in 2018 by highlighting the teamwork of the cave divers and the drilling and medical teams which were crucial for the survival of the coach and the twelve boys.”
“A Wish in the Dark” is a fiction book with the characters of Pong and Nok, and is described as a “timeless, yet timely, fantasy that highlights social disparities and the value of friendship and justice,” according to the ALA.
Soontornvat’s honors represent the third time in the history of the Newbery that an author has received two awards in one year, and the first time ever that an author has had both fiction and nonfiction books win in the same year.
And if her name seems familiar outside of the literary world, it may be because of her parents, who own the Weatherford Thai restaurant Golden Moon.
“Even though she never imagined being a children’s author, Christina says she owes so much to the encouragement and guidance of so many teachers,” according to a Weatherford ISD press release.
In addition to being an author, Christina holds a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and a master’s degree in science education. She spent a decade working in the science museum field, and is passionate about STEM (science, technology engineering, and math) and loves learning new things, according to her bio.
She lives in Austin with her husband, two young children and one old cat.
The Newbery Medal was named for eighteenth-century British bookseller John Newbery. It is awarded annually by the Association for Library Service to Children, a division of the American Library Association, to the author of the most distinguished contribution to American literature for children.
To find a list of Soontornvat’s other work, visit soontornvat.com.
