The Weatherford High School Horseshoe Club claimed two of the most prestigious awards last weekend at the third annual Texas High School State Horseshoe Tournament.
Sebastian Roderick was crowned state champion while Ryan Simmons was runner-up. The Weatherford students are members of the newly formed Weatherford High School Ringer Club.
Weatherford Team No. 2 also finished as state runners-up in the school tournament. Only Knox City Team No. 1 was better, as they claimed state champion school winner.
Seven teams from the schools competed for both school and individual awards. Weatherford brought three teams and Moran and Knox City each brought two teams. The preliminary round saw each student pitch in eight games. Winners and second place qualified for the finals. The next two best ringer totals qualified for the eight-person individual championship.
Three Weatherford students, Roderick, Simmons and Colby Robledo qualified, while Knox City had four students qualify and Moran had one. All games were played to 21 points or 15 minutes and all points counted. Games were very close as these were the best.
Chris Eagleston, WHS Construction teacher, sponsored the Weatherford club, including members Robledo, Skyler Slawson, Michael Ward, Kyzar Shaw, Aaron Martin, Ori Benabou and Travis Tolson.
Tournament sponsors included PlainsCapital Bank, First Bank Texas, First Financial Bank, Jim Duncan, John Good and Walmart, as well as the Weatherford Noon Lions Club.
