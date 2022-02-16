WHS' Letson wins scholarship at North Texas High School Scholarship Rodeo

FORT WORTH — Weatherford was well represented at the North Texas High School Scholarship Rodeo held during the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo.
One Weatherford High School student, Savannah Letson, was the big winner in the pole bending competition with a time of 21.01 seconds.
Competition featured 14 events and was held in the iconic Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum which had been the home to the FWSSR professional rodeo until 2020. Competing in the historic venue where many of the sports legends have been winners was an experience that made many memories. The icing on the cake for the winners was a $2,000 scholarship that continues the heart of FWSSR's mission of educating youth.
The 125th Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo ended Feb. 5 with more than 1.2 million visitors coming through the gates throughout the 23-day run beginning Jan. 14. A total of $1.1 million was awarded during the FWSSR PRORODEO Tournament, while a new record of $6.125 million in sales was set during the Show's Junior Sale of Champions, including the record high of $310,000 for the Grand Champion Steer shown by 4-H member Tristan Himes of Sterling City. The 2023 Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo is set for Jan. 13-Feb. 4. Visit www.fwssr.com for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.