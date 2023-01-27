WEATHERFORD — School board trustees Monday lauded the work of two new principals, calling the changes “a breath of fresh air.”
Weatherford High School Principal Bill Tommaney and Ninth Grade Center Principal Jessica Duenez were on hand to provide the board reports from their respective campuses.
“We appreciate the leaders in the classroom, the employees and the teachers who have ‘been there, done that, got the Tshirt,’” WISD Superintendent Beau Rees said. “[Tommaney and Duenez] make the climate at those two campuses a lot more positive than it has been in the past.”
Duenez said she wanted the focus of this year to be culture building, helping staff come together and be heard.
She also acknowledged board member Greg Shaw’s question regarding bringing in students from two separate middle schools in Tison and Hall.
“Probably the social things that we do that we need to increase even more,” Duenez said as one of the ways to bring the two together. “We had a fall pep rally that was huge, and Fish Camp — that was huge. There are a lot of team building activities that we want to incorporate earlier in the year and get [students] introduced earlier.”
She said some future ideas include Movie Nights, Escape Rooms and other events to get middle schoolers together prior to the first day of school.
“It’s very intentional — a lot of work,” Rees said of the feel of the NGC. “It’s not Tison, it’s not Hall. We’re all Kangaroos. It does make a difference and gives you a certain feel of school spirit.”
Board member Jeff Ford cited Duenez’s attitude and personality as making a huge difference to teenagers who are “at that awkward age.”
“You’re not afraid to love them,” he said. “And the feedback I’ve been getting from teachers, staff ... it’s night and day better. ‘She loves us, she takes care of us.’”
Trustees also took notice of academic progress, including an overall B accountability rating from the state, reading growth and improvements in Career and Technical Education certification and college career and readiness measures.
Tommaney, whose campus also earned a B rating overall, said their CTE program had more than 1,600 certifications, while the College, Career and Military Readiness has also trended upward.
The high school has more than 1,800 students, with close to 700 in grade 10 and about a little more than 500 each in grades 11 and 12. The campus also employs some 200 staff members.
“We’re a diverse student body but we’re one Roo Nation,” he said. “And I love the fact that we’re a one-high school town.”
Much of this year’s focus has been on school safety, including four safety drills conducted on the first day of school.
“Coming to Weatherford on the heels of what happened in Uvalde, I could not stress enough how important school safety is,” Tommaney said.
On the staffing front, the administrator said he’s committed to vital communication.
“My goal is to have clear and transparent communication on a regular basis,” he said. “My door is always open to support these guys. They are the ones that make it happen day in and day out in the classroom.”
Those same communication efforts have been conveyed to parents as well, with weekly newsletters and a bigger presence on social media platforms to share information on what the school is doing.
“One of my mindsets is to partner with the community — we want input from the community, from our parents, and that team mindset,” Tommaney said.
He listed one recent example as the Feed the Roos event, where the school partnered with booster clubs from the boys’ and girls’ soccer programs to host a barbecue in January and feed staff members.
“As a parent of a sophomore there, the transition from the Ninth Grade Center to there has been not only wonderful, but your energy is contagious,” board Secretary Adam Feriend said.
The trustee also gave a nod to efforts to promotion of a wider range of events, such as band or colorguard, and the increase in attendance because of it.
“Somebody told me a story about you,” Ford said. “They came in with the idea that they were gonna chew you out. Then they sat down with you and said, ‘Wait a minute, didn’t I see you at my child’s event in Grand Prairie?’
“It was so disarming that a principal cared enough about the kids to go to these events. What a legacy you’re leading ... you make each one of those kids feel so important.”
Shaw said the academic improvements can be traced back to the environment students function in.
“When you address the whole child and make it a fun, uplifting environment for them to be in, I think the academics naturally improve,” he said.
In other business Monday, the board:
• Approved making Palo Pinto County Extension Agents Lynette Babcock and Jason Westbrook adjunct professors for Weatherford ISD.
“Each year, we bring to the board a request to allow our county extension agents in Parker County to be considered adjunct faculty members so that our kids going to stock shows or different judging contests are not counted absent,” Rees said.
Rees said the district has one student who transferred into WISD from Palo Pinto County, and noted that ag students’ animals must be registered in the county they reside in.
“We’ve done this forever and every district I’ve ever been in does this,” he said. “The difference is we always make the Parker County agent our adjunct faculty. This is a one-off request.”
The superintendent noted that extension agents play a huge role in students in 4H and FFA programs — particularly in smaller counties — and help with everything from supervision to animal transportation to shearing sheep.
“As the county continues to grow and we accept more transfer students from surrounding districts ... typically they’re right here but this kid happens to live in Palo Pinto County,” he said. “County extension agents are instrumental in helping our kids, particularly ones that don’t have as much parental support or resources at home to raise an animal.”
• Heard a facility plan timeline for the new Grizzard Regional Institute of Technology (GRIT) Facility. Rees said they are getting closer to the first advertisement for competitive sealed bids, which will be followed with a called board meeting to possibly approve a contract moving forward.
“Once the board awards and gives a day of notice to proceed, March 2023 is when construction work begins,” he said. “And within 10 to 12 months, around Dec. 31, there should be substantial completion.”
