After the devastating news that Weatherford High School seniors would not have a prom to attend, senior Tristen Spooner has taken it upon herself to create a special prom through fundraising efforts.
“Due to the cancellation of our prom, I have stepped up to plan and provide a prom for my fellow Weatherford High School graduates of 2020. Just recently, I have launched two fundraisers in an attempt to raise funds for the expenses this will cost us,” Spooner said. “I do not have access to any of the money that has been raised from the last four years of high school by the community and my peers, but I am remaining positive in hope that our community will come together to provide such deserving kids with one last senior experience that was taken away from us. With many of the senior girls having already spent hundreds of dollars for a special night at prom, I decided if the school wasn’t going to be able to provide us with that experience, then I was going to attempt to do it myself. My main reason for planning a prom is to impact and make a difference, no matter how small, in the lives of my fellow seniors. A smile brought to their faces is a victory in my eyes.”
Tristen, in partnership with her mother Lindsay Spooner, is selling Weatherford-themed T-shirts and tumblers to sell.
“My daughter and I together designed the T-shirt for that fundraiser. I have a connection through work that I was able to contact and get good pricing on the shirts where we would be able to make a profit on selling them. I had ordered Tristen a personalized tumbler through Etch O Sketch, so I reached out to them to see if they would be willing to sell us the personalized tumblers at a discount to help with our fundraiser,” Lindsay said. “My daughter was devastated when the school announced prom was no longer postponed but cancelled. Not only were they not going to be able to have prom, but the thought of potentially losing graduation or having a virtual graduation was a possibility at that point.”
The T-shirts will have “Roo Nation Made in Texas” printed on them and are $20 each with sizes ranging from extra-small to 4XL. The 20-ounce tumblers will be $25 and will include a free name personalization per tumbler. There are also sponsorship opportunities with a variety of levels that can be purchased that include advertisements and logo displays.
Tristen said prom will start at 5 p.m. on June 18 at The Orchard in Azle and plans to include a catered dinner at 5:30 p.m. to make the night special for WHS seniors.
“I want to try and make it as memorable as possible. The theme is enchanted forest, so there will be lots of greenery, flowers and fairy lights decorating the venue,” Tristen said. “We would like to have at least two photographers to capture the memories through the night. We have been in contact with a few DJs, but have yet to secure one at the moment. We have looked into a few caterers, but have yet to decide on one as well. We are open to anyone willing to offer any suggestions, offers or donations for anything regarding decorations, photographers, DJs or catering.”
Lindsay said it didn’t surprise her when her daughter came to her with the idea.
“When she gets an idea in her head, she takes charge of it and makes it happen. She not only wanted to do this for herself, but for all her classmates. I’m proud of her for stepping up and reaching out individually to each and every senior to make sure they are aware of the prom we’re planning. She wants to make sure everyone has the opportunity to attend if they so choose to,” Lindsay said. “These seniors had their last day of school and never knew it. They didn’t get to walk the halls of their elementary school and experience any of the things seniors are supposed to get to do — no goodbyes to fellow students and no goodbyes to their teachers and mentors they’ve had for the last four years.”
Tristen said their goal is $30,000 and the deadline to order will be May 24, but extras may be available following the order deadline. Purchasing and donations can be done via PayPal, Venmo, Cash App and/or check.
“If they use Venmo, PayPal or Cash App, they will need to comment donation in the notes section. If they wish to donate using a check, it needs to be made payable to Weatherford HS Prom 2020 and it can be dropped off at any of the three locations of First National Bank here in Weatherford and Hudson Oaks,” Tristen said. “When necessary, we have set up meeting times with those that wish to pay with cash or check.”
Lindsay said she feels it’s important to note that because of certain laws, the school district was unable to release the money for prom to their cause.
“These kids spent the last four years raising money and doing fundraisers for their senior prom. Due to certain laws, and this prom not being a school-sponsored event, the school is not allowed to release that money to us for use on the prom we’re planning. So we have started from ground zero and basically have a month to raise enough money to provide a prom for these students that originally had four years to raise money for the event,” Lindsay said. “I don’t want any negativity directed at the school either. Their hands are tied due to these certain laws and they have been supportive and are excited we are taking action to make this happen for their seniors.”
When asked how she felt about the cancelation of prom, Tristen said she wasn’t sure.
“I know I have been confused, hopeful and angry, but ultimately I feel disappointed. Each day is a struggle to look on the brighter side and make the best of each situation. I think the cancelation of prom impacted me more severely than I expected because I had already been emotionally handling the cancelation of the Houston Stock Show and Rodeo. It was my last major stock show and my last show all together with my shorthorn heifer, Adalyn. With my show season coming to an abrupt stop, I never anticipated my senior year having the same fate,” Tristen said. “There were lots of lasts I was looking forward to, but there were also some firsts, prom being one of my firsts. Knowing I was looking forward to those senior memories, and knowing I no longer had those opportunities, was a hard pill to swallow.”
Tristen said the planning process has provided somewhat of a pleasant distraction.
“Since I decided to plan an entire prom in the span of three months, it has provided a distraction from my emotions regarding what I have lost these last few weeks. While having the new opportunity to experience prom brought me joy, I am more joyous to provide such deserving kids from the graduating class of 2020 from Weatherford High School with one last memorable celebration for all the hard work they put into school for the past 14 years,” Tristen said. “I believe every individual has been affected by coronavirus and knowing that, I would encourage everyone to not give up if they truly desire something. Be loud and be proud.”
For more information or to support the Weatherford High School 2020 prom, contact Tristen via email at tristenchandler1414@yahoo.com or visit the event’s Facebook page, Weatherford HS Prom 2020.
