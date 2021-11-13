Williams pays visit to Mineral Wells

MINERAL WELLS — Roger Williams told supporters Wednesday that he isn’t about to force workers at his car dealership to be vaccinated against COVID, despite a federal rule set to take effect in January.
“I’ve got hundreds of employees in Weatherford. I’m not going to do it,” the Republican congressman said during a meet-and-greet in Mineral Wells.
Williams has represented a district comprised by Central Texas counties since 2013, but recent redistricting shifted the 25th District of Texas north and east to take in Palo Pinto County and southern Parker County.
“We all share the same friends,” he told about 50 people inside Coffee and Cocktails in downtown Mineral Wells. “I’ve been coming to Palo Pinto County all my life. I can’t tell you what an honor it is that I’m going to serve you in the U.S. Congress.”
Filing for national, state and county offices begins today and extends to Dec. 13.
Touting his 9,000 votes since taking office, the congressman warned of a “Valley Forge” this generation faces regarding immigration and the economy.
“We are under invasion,” he said, immediately adding the Mexican border is being used as a side-door to America by other nations, including Iraq, Iran, Russia and China.
The Wall Street Journal reported in August that a growing population of non-Mexicans are arriving at the border, including 3,700 from Romania in Europe and the rest as from Central and South America.
“We’ve got to take a stand, and we’ve got to protect this border,” Williams said, lamenting the Biden Administration’s abandonment of former President Donald Trump’s ‘stay-in-Mexico’ policy that required migrants to wait in that country until their U.S. asylum hearings occur. Migrants now are told that date and released, a policy critics call catch-and-release.
Williams also touched on the economy and his opposition to the infrastructure bill Congress passed Nov. 5, noting “our country cannot take this.”
Williams later said much of his opposition to the $1.2 trillion bill, which sends Texas about $35 billion for roads and bridges, expanded broadband access, water projects and more, is its failure to involve the private sector, which could achieve the bill’s goals faster for less money.
Exiting the shop, he stuck with his assessment from earlier this year that the Jan. 6 insurgents were domestic terrorists, but he also did not identify them as supporters of the former president. National news reports published so far have identified those who have plead guilty as Trump supporters, though Williams said a lot of them were “Antifa” and “Black Lives Matter” activists.
To date, 691 people face charges related to their involvement in the attack at the Capitol. Many of them have cited their support of former President Donald Trump as a motivating factor in the siege.
