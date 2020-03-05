Willow Bark to raise funds for Parker Paws

The city of Willow Park will be welcoming the public and their dogs to the first-ever Willow Bark event, which will help raise funds for the non-profit Parker Paws.
“One of the purposes for which I was hired by the city was to help bring back city events and we decided that we wanted to do something where we partner with a non-profit for a good cause,” Willow Park Communications and Marketing Specialist Rosealee Kertok said. “Parker Paws President Christine Birkbeck lives in Willow Park and they already work with some of the staff as foster parents, so we thought that would be a great partnership for us.”
The event will take place from 1-5 p.m. on March 28 at Paul Balint Jr Memorial Park, right next to city hall, and will feature a dog costume contest with celebrity judges, weenie dog races, live music by The Rocky Lott Band, bounce houses, food trucks and vendors selling pet supplies. The Rocky Lott Band will play at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., the costume contest will take place at 2 p.m. and the weenie dog races will begin at 4 p.m.
“It’s beneficial to the city because we want people to think of Willow Park as a destination for family activities and we want to do more such events especially with the plan to build the new park on the side of the new public safety building,” Kertok said. “We’re hoping to make Willow Park a family-friendly place and we think events such as Willow Bark will allow people to get out, get the kids out, hear some music, play some games and watch some weenie dog races. These are the type of things that will really help improve the quality of life in Willow Park.”
During the event, donations will be accepted for Parker Paws.
“We are really very excited about it, this is the first time we’ve had anybody offer to do anything for us like this. Having the city step up and wanting to do this for us is really great and we feel honored that they chose us,” Birkbeck said. “We will have adoptable dogs there, so that way people can meet our dogs, and we’ll have volunteers on-hand to answer questions and talk about our rescue if anyone is interested in finding out what we do. We are an all-volunteer organization and 100 percent funded by donations, so this is a big deal for us because this is how we get money.”
Kertok said along with helping a good cause, the city hopes the event will promote a sense of community.
“I think this event and others like it that we hope to do in the future are going to help foster a stronger sense of community. There are cities around us that do really amazing events and it allows people from both inside and outside of the community to come together,” Kertok said. “Willow Park has not had that in the past and it’s a great chance for neighbors to come meet each other and get to know members of the city.”
Donations to Parker Paws can also be done directly on the website at parkerpaws.org or via mail, P.O. Box 781, Weatherford, Texas, 76086.
“Our mission is to save the lives of dogs and cats through fostering and adoption. What we offer to the community is an alternative to surrendering your pet to the shelter. Sometimes it’s just a matter of guiding them in the right direction — they might not need to surrender their pet and might just need resources, which can be found on our website,” Birkbeck said. “This year we’ve expanded that and are trying to do some other things to help the community, like a microchip clinic. That not only helps the community but also the shelter because if pets are microchipped then we can reunite them with their families much more quickly if they’re lost. It’s a low-cost clinic, we charge $10, so that’s just another way we’re trying to help the community.”
Entry fees for the Willow Bark costume contest and weenie dog races will be $5 and prizes will be awarded to the winners. For those interested in registering for the contest, races or being a vendor at the event can contact Kertok at RKertok@willowpark.org.
