WILLOW PARK — Willow Park Mayor Doyle Moss said he gets emotional every time the national anthem is played.
The song most definitely evoked emotion Saturday morning, when played by members of Bearcat Regiment during a commemorative ceremony to honor the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks.
“The entire nation witnessed and shared in this tragedy,” Moss said. “But we’re united under a remarkable spirit of service and compassion that inspired and helped heal the nation.”
Members of the Willow Park Fire Department stood alongside a ladder truck with a billowing American flag, and a riderless horse with backward boots in its stirrups.
Fire Chief Mike LeNoir conducted a bell ringing at four different strike times: 8:46 a.m., the moment American Airlines Flight 11 crashed into the North Tower of the World Trade Center; 9:03 a.m., when United Flight 175 hit the South Tower; 9:37 a.m., the moment American Airlines Flight 77 hit the Pentagon; and 10:03 a.m., marking the crash of United Airlines Flight 93 in Pennsylvania after passengers overtook hijackers.
Two Bearcat regiment members performed a stirring rendition of Taps, leaving many in the audience wiping tears from their eyes.
