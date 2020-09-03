Willow Park man arrested on aggravated sexual assault of a child charge

The Parker County Sheriff’s Office arrested Matthew Stevan Rico, 33, of Willow Park, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child Wednesday.
According to the probable cause affidavit, a 12-year-old female made an outcry of inappropriate sexual contact by Rico during a forensic interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Parker County on Aug. 18.
“The victim said that a few months ago, the defendant began to touch her in a way that made her feel uncomfortable,” according to the affidavit.
On two occasions, the girl said Rico touched her in a sexual manner.
“The victim said the last time the defendant had contact with her was around the beginning of August, 2020,” according to the affidavit. “Affiant recorded a phone call between the defendant and the victim’s mother. During the phone call, the defendant said that he drinks heavily, blacks out and did not intend to have contact with the victim. The defendant said that the victim came onto him and placed his hand on her body. The defendant said that he should stop drinking and that he feels stupid for what occurred.”
Rico was arrested and booked into the Parker County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
