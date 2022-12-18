Willow Park senior turns 101

Clear Fork Assisted Living and Memory Care is celebrated a special birthday earlier this month.
Bernice Weltha turned 101 on Dec. 1, and the entire community made sure she felt special.
Weltha has unique hobbies. For her 100th birthday last year, she went riding with a local motorcycle group. She loved riding motorcycles, traveling and camping with her husband. Now she is more into reading, doing crosswords, and walking, but when the opportunity presented itself to ride a motorcycle one more time, she couldn’t say no!
Weltha, in an interview with Hoopla Magazine in September, said motorcycling keeps her young.
She was born in Radcliff, Iowa, but her working years were spent in Wichita, Kansas doing clerical work. She then moved to Texas with her husband of 65 years, Reuben James (RJ) Weltha, when they reached retirement. They spent 40 years in Granbury before moving to Clear Fork together in 2017.
The couple have one daughter and three sons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.