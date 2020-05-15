Willow Park swears in new Place 5 councilmember

The city of Willow Park welcomed new Place 5 Councilmember Nathan Crummel Tuesday night when he was officially sworn in.
Crummel is taking the place of former Place 5 Councilmember Gary McKaughan who did not file for re-election in February.
“Gary, we thank you for your time, your service and the job you’ve done for the city council these last couple of years,” WP Mayor Doyle Moss said.
McKaughan will be presented with a plaque for his service on the council from 2018 to 2020.
“I appreciate the privilege serving in this capacity and thank all of the voters that allowed me to do so. It’s been an honor to work with the community and the council members and I appreciate all the hard work the city staff has done to help me out,” McKaughan said. “I appreciate Chief [Mike] LeNoir and Chief [Carrie] West and I wish [the] city continued success in the future, and I encourage everyone to participate in our government, which is made possible by all of our veterans. I really appreciate it and enjoyed it, and wish everybody success.”
Crummel, who was the lone candidate that filed for Place 5, was sworn in by WP City Secretary Alicia Smith and took his spot on the council Tuesday night.
Crummel has been a resident of Willow Park for seven years and works in the oil and gas industry. Crummel majored in broadcast journalism at Abilene Christian University and grew up in West Fort Worth. With roots in the area, Crummel decided to make Willow Park his home.
“As an outsider, to me it used to always just be some place where you got speeding tickets,” Crummel said in city newsletter. “But since I’ve been here I’ve realized what an important contributor Willow Park has become in East Parker County. Willow Park is a really nice compliment to cities such as Hudson Oaks and Aledo, and has made an impact.”
After McKaughan decided not to seek re-election, Crummel threw his hat in the ring.
“I did some research and met with the city manager and mayor, and after a lot of prayer and discussion with my wife, decided it was the right time for me,” Crummel said in the newsletter. “I’m very grateful for the businesses we have now, I think there are even more opportunities in Willow Park. I think it’s important to continue to support the right kind of businesses for our city while keeping that small-town feel.”
