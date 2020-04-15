Willow Park officials and the city council discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and approved the preliminary and final plats for the independent senior living complex during a virtual meeting Tuesday night.
WP City Manager Bryan Grimes gave an overview of the impact of the pandemic.
“One of the things that was most concerning to me was the economic impact that we’re going to see. We’re estimating about a 50-percent loss in sales tax for the remainder of the fiscal year and that’s going to be about a $250,000-$300,000 shortfall in sales tax. Obviously, we don’t know how long this is going to go, but we’re just going to the end of this fiscal year, Sept. 30. We think the shortfall is going to be limited to sales tax and we have sufficient cash reserves in our general fund to absorb that deficit,” Grimes said. “In case we don’t or something else happens or something else comes up, we do have another $375,000 in the budget that we can take from water over to the general fund, which can be used if necessary, although we’re not anticipating that at this time.”
Grimes said their April sales tax numbers came in on Monday and that total was about the same as April of 2019, down just $130.
“That does not mean that we’re coming out unscathed. Our sales tax lags about six weeks behind the actual sales, so we expect May to be less and we expect June to be much less,” Grimes said. “If they start the economy back up and going, say May 1, that will be reflected in our July receipts. So as we start to see the economy ramp up, we can kind of adjust our sales tax collections upwards. Right now we don’t know what that looks like, but I think we’re in good shape in the short term.”
Grimes said operationally, the city hasn’t seen that much of an impact by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Operationally, when 95 percent of your general fund goes to public safety you’re not really going to be able to furlough a lot of employees. The public works guys, they’re still incredibly busy — water still has to run, potholes still have to get fixed — and at city hall, we’ve been incredibly busy as well. So operationally we haven’t seen that much of an impact, although our jobs have changed a little bit,” Grimes said. “One of the things we decided to do is anything that isn’t essential, any non-essential projects, be put on the shelf for the time being. We have not really gone into too much as far as starting new projects. I think we all want some clarity on what the next two to four months look like before we start trying to resume normal operations and normal planning.”
Grimes said the city has collected 98 percent of its property taxes and 141 percent of the budget in development and permit fees.
“We are not expecting a significant impact on water and wastewater user charges. People are home — in fact, we’re seeing more water being sold since more people are home and so we don’t see an impact on water in user charges, we think it’s going to go up a little bit,” Grimes said. “Looking ahead a little bit to the budget for next year, I’ve advised all department heads to basically produce a flat budget — no increases. If you need additional equipment, we need to scrutinize that a little more carefully than we have in the past and all department heads have been understanding about what next year’s budget is going to look like. We’re trying to be good stewards of the taxpayer dollar and we’re trying to conserve as much of that as we can and still serve our public as well.”
WP Mayor Doyle Moss thanked city staff and businesses for how they’re handling the situation.
“I would like to thank Bryan and all the city employees for their work during this pandemic period. I’d like to thank Chief [Carrie] West and Chief [Mike] LeNoir, I’d like to thank the businesses of Willow Park that have been very accommodating during this troubling time,” Moss said. “We’ll have some conference calls in the next few days and hopefully get some clarity in the next two or three weeks as to what things will look like and go from there.”
Other business during the meeting included the unanimous approval of the preliminary and final plats for the senior living complex by the city council.
“It will be 152-unit, 117,000 square foot senior living complex. The site development plan was approved in October of last year,” WP Planning Consultant Betty Chew said. “This is the final step in the process, to plat the property into a single lot, and the property has frontage on Mary Lou Drive and also it has frontage on JD Towles, but the entrance will be on Mary Lou and it is a single entrance into the subdivision.”
The 9.72-acre subdivision will have 26-foot fire lanes and water and sewer service provided.
The city council also approved the canceling of the April 28 meeting and plans to hold its next regular meeting — whether in person or virtually — in May.
