MINERAL WELLS — Singer Don Payne drew the attention of some 160 Memorial Day celebrants to two American wars Saturday, seated on grass sloping from the Vietnam Memorial Wall outside the soon-to-open National Vietnam War Museum.
“The Vietnam War, as far as I’m concerned, takes the blame for a lot of things,” he said, a guitar on his knee as an insistent wind blew flags posted across the lawn on Mineral Wells’ eastern edge. “Another thing. We don’t give enough care to what the families went through.”
He urged the audience to visit Brooke Army Medical Center in San Antonio “ …and see those people.”
Payne then introduced his selection, a Statler Brothers song he said was among tunes that did not get the air time as more popular country hits.
“More than a Name on the Wall” tells of a tearful mother imploring God to tell her son in heaven he is not forgotten and his life was more than a name on the wall before which she prayed.
Earlier, guest speaker Neil Hansen grabbed the crowd, seated on folding chairs beneath a massive shade covering, with the intricate and danger-filled story of his final days in Vietnam and the harrowing trip home.
“Toward the end it was getting very, very hectic,” he began a story that took the Air America captain from the Southeast Asian country into next-door Cambodia, and finally to Bangkok, Thailand, before a final leg to Anchorage, Alaska.
“And I had a window seat,” he recalled. “And I was now heading to a world I knew nothing about anymore.”
Nearby, the wind’s attempts to uplift a small shade cover for speakers called veteran Mike Baumgner to duty. The Mineral Wells resident, who served in Vietnam in 1974 and 1975, planted his foot on the base of the post most likely to send the shade tumbling north toward the wall replica.
“There was three legs off the ground when I grabbed it,” he said, wrapping his left arm around that most errant pole and saluting with his right when taps played at the service’ conclusion.
Jim Messinger, treasurer of the nonprofit museum’s board and unofficial public face of the museum, then reminded the crowd the museum is set for its grand opening on June 25.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.