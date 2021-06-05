More than 700 people, a record, gathered in Heritage Park last Thursday for the 12th annual Taste of Parker County benefiting the Weatherford College Foundation.
Hungry patrons voted on their favorite eats and drinks and the results are in. The 2021 Taste of Parker County winners are:
Best Appetizer
• First Place: Ate1Seven
• Second Place: Tie between T&D BBQ and Shep’s
• Honorable Mentions: Amy’s Original Hot Sauce, White Beard’s BBQ and Texas Beef Company
Best Entrée
• First Place: Shep’s
• Second Place: T&D BBQ
• Third Place: Tailgaters BBQ
• Honorable Mentions: White Beard’s BBQ, Downtown Cantina and Antebellum Ale House
Best Beverage
• First Place: Shep’s
• Second Place: Ben E. Keith
• Third Place: Edgewise Eight Brewing
• Honorable Mentions: Ironworks Coffee, Major Perk Coffee and Chicken Express
Best Décor
• First Place: Texas Beef Company
• Second Place: Ate1Seven
• Third Place: Shep’s
• Honorable Mentions: Antebellum Ale House, Back Home Bakery and Smoke & Time BBQ
Most Unique Dish
• First Place: Harvest Trove
• Second Place: Ate1Seven
• Third Place: T&D BBQ
• Honorable Mentions: Shep’s, Back Home Bakery and Salt Horse Culinary
Best Side Dish
• First Place: Tailgaters BBQ
• Second Place: Tie between White Beard’s BBQ and T&D BBQ
• Honorable Mention: Chicken Express
Best Dessert
• First Place: Back Home Bakery
• Second Place: Weatherford College Food Services
• Third Place: Nothing Bundt Cakes
• Honorable Mentions: Aaron’s Catering, Harvest Trove and Lady Bird Pearl Macarons
Best “Mom & Pop”
• First Place: Shep’s
• Second Place: Back Home Bakery
• Third Place: The Grove at Northside Remedy
• Honorable Mentions: Harvest Trove, Sweet Emilia’s and Salt Horse Culinary
Most Hospitable
• First Place: Shep’s
• Second Place: T&D BBQ
• Third Place: Tie between Ate1Seven and Texas Beef Company
• Honorable Mention: Salt Horse Culinary
Best Overall
• First Place: Shep’s
• Second Place: T&D BBQ
• Third Place: Ate1Seven
• Honorable Mentions: Tailgaters BBQ, Back Home Bakery and White Beard’s BBQ
Judge’s Favorites
• Favorite Entrée – Ghost pepper salsa brisket tacos from The Grove at Edgewise Eight
• Favorite Dessert – Raspberry Bread Pudding from Back Home Bakery
• Favorite Overall Item – Smoked pork belly with a sweet peach BBQ glaze from Shep’s
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.